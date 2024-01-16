Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Sells 26,429 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 309,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 26,429 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $54,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113,180.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334,806,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,376,843,000 after buying an additional 334,510,840 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,942,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,300,067,000 after buying an additional 49,091 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,019,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $825,046,000 after buying an additional 39,661 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,435,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $643,377,000 after buying an additional 87,766 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 110.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,333,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $594,762,000 after buying an additional 1,748,543 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

IWM stock traded down $2.61 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $190.62. 34,459,105 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,691,227. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.57. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $161.67 and a 1 year high of $205.49.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

