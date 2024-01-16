Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Sells 40,885 Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 134,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 40,885 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $10,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 1.2% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 17.5% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 2.4% during the second quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 6,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 5.7% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 43.7% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a research report on Monday, September 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

SCCO traded down $3.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.01. 805,119 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 827,781. Southern Copper Co. has a 1 year low of $64.66 and a 1 year high of $88.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.51.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. Southern Copper had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 35.91%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Southern Copper Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.24%.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

