Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Shares Down 6.9%

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) shares dropped 6.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $27.82 and last traded at $27.95. Approximately 5,212,622 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 5,257,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Alcoa from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Alcoa from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. B. Riley Financial lowered their target price on Alcoa from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Alcoa from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Alcoa in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.42.

Alcoa Stock Down 8.1 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.49. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.69, a PEG ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 8.24% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%. Alcoa’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alcoa Co. will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.11%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AA. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Alcoa by 98,060.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 26,012,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $882,605,000 after buying an additional 25,986,019 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Alcoa by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,273,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $352,119,000 after buying an additional 271,387 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Alcoa by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,941,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $172,665,000 after buying an additional 1,185,323 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in Alcoa by 4,737.1% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,578,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $208,174,000 after buying an additional 4,483,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Alcoa during the 1st quarter worth about $318,670,000.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

