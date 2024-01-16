Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP) Plans $0.15 Monthly Dividend

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th.
Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported C($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.61 by C($0.79). The business had revenue of C$138.46 million during the quarter.
Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust
- How to Invest in the Entertainment Industry
- Time to buy these 3 healthcare companies that raised revenue guidance?
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- Affirm’s pullback, short squeeze potential present a second chance
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- 3 high-yielding, small banks to buy on the dip
Receive News & Ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.