Allworth Financial LP Acquires 1,396 Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,139,130 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $28,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,405,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,462 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 177.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,791,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,426,217 shares in the last quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $61,593,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,301,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,158,000 after acquiring an additional 635,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 78.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,217,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,762,000 after acquiring an additional 534,483 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FALN traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.59. The stock had a trading volume of 252,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,422. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.12 and a 12 month high of $26.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.35.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.1316 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.94%.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

