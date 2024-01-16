Allworth Financial LP Buys 34,362 Shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,179,491 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,362 shares during the quarter. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Allworth Financial LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $159,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 746.3% during the second quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:AVUS traded down $0.50 on Tuesday, reaching $80.44. The stock had a trading volume of 65,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,648. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $66.57 and a 1-year high of $82.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.05.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

