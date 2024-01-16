Allworth Financial LP Grows Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 693,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,454 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Allworth Financial LP’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Allworth Financial LP owned approximately 0.15% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $71,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 16,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

VYM traded down $0.74 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.75. The company had a trading volume of 489,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,245,277. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $98.40 and a 1-year high of $112.69. The company has a market cap of $50.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $108.40 and a 200-day moving average of $106.66.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

