Allworth Financial LP Grows Stock Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 220.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 345,548 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 237,768 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $10,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PRF. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 400.0% in the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 400.0% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 997.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV increased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Price Performance

PRF stock traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $34.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,834. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $29.64 and a 52 week high of $35.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.89.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Company Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

