Allworth Financial LP Has $10.71 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Allworth Financial LP lowered its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 192,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,226 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP owned 0.15% of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $10,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the second quarter worth $46,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the second quarter worth $49,000.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VGLT traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.46. 1,173,487 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,131,303. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.40. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $51.90 and a twelve month high of $67.25.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.