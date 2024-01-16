Allworth Financial LP Has $34.43 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Allworth Financial LP decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 363,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,480 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP owned approximately 0.26% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF worth $34,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 105,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,400,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,799,000 after purchasing an additional 8,392,410 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,238,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,583,000 after acquiring an additional 728,977 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,083,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,601,000 after acquiring an additional 225,077 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,383,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,090,000 after acquiring an additional 53,504 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,380,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,831,000 after purchasing an additional 115,138 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IUSG traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.79. 161,973 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 543,034. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $81.93 and a 12 month high of $105.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.327 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

