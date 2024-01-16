Allworth Financial LP Has $81.86 Million Position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,634,774 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 258,827 shares during the quarter. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up 0.7% of Allworth Financial LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Allworth Financial LP owned 1.46% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $81,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 108,871.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,633,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,475,000 after purchasing an additional 18,616,003 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 504.8% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,379,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,595,000 after buying an additional 3,655,321 shares during the last quarter. New Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,386,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $24,699,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $15,835,000.

DFAX stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.77. The company had a trading volume of 184,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,810. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $21.39 and a 52 week high of $24.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.22.

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

