Allworth Financial LP Has $831.40 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDWFree Report) by 14.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,810,793 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,324,030 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up about 7.1% of Allworth Financial LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Allworth Financial LP owned approximately 5.33% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $831,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 101.1% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 912,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,540,084. The company has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $29.39 and a 12 month high of $34.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.16.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

