Allworth Financial LP Increases Holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,114,376 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,201 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $44,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DFCF. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 885,484.4% in the second quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,160,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,171,000 after buying an additional 2,160,582 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the second quarter worth $27,743,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 87.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,347,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,241,000 after buying an additional 630,527 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 48.3% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 889,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,123,000 after purchasing an additional 289,591 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $11,772,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFCF traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 251,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,078. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $39.48 and a 12 month high of $43.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.68 and a 200-day moving average of $41.18.

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

