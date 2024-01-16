Allworth Financial LP Lowers Position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Allworth Financial LP decreased its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 152,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,668 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP owned about 0.12% of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $11,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the second quarter worth $34,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the second quarter worth about $48,000.

Shares of MOAT stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $83.80. 1,058,942 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.11. The firm has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

