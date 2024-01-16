Allworth Financial LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Allworth Financial LP lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,401 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $15,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 7,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 14.5% during the third quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 162,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares during the period. JMG Financial Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 17,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 62,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,650,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $169.88. The stock had a trading volume of 371,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,455,443. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $146.17 and a twelve month high of $171.20.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

