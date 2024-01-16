Allworth Financial LP Purchases 2,446 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,792 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,446 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $11,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at about $21,442,000. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 34.5% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 6,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Mastercard by 30.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 272,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $97,335,000 after purchasing an additional 63,040 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth $1,168,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at $12,926,000. 74.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total transaction of $47,489,249.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,424,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,150,222,216.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard K. Davis bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $390.96 per share, for a total transaction of $390,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,809,123.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total transaction of $47,489,249.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 98,424,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,150,222,216.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 507,264 shares of company stock valued at $195,418,895 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Mastercard from $441.00 to $432.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $476.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Mastercard from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $459.90.

Mastercard Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE MA traded down $1.25 on Tuesday, reaching $427.85. The stock had a trading volume of 571,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,201,975. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $414.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $403.51. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $340.21 and a 12-month high of $431.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.10.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 5th that allows the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.00%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

