Allworth Financial LP Raises Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,749,068 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 867,673 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 6.3% of Allworth Financial LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Allworth Financial LP owned approximately 4.71% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $732,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. KWB Wealth raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 32.6% in the second quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 1,770,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,476,000 after buying an additional 434,818 shares in the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $371,000. BCS Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 101,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 62.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 112,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,863,000 after acquiring an additional 43,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 22,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPYV stock traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $46.20. The company had a trading volume of 582,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,045,318. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $38.26 and a twelve month high of $47.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.51. The firm has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

