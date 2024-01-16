Allworth Financial LP Sells 28,832 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Allworth Financial LP decreased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 540,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,832 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP owned 0.08% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $27,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 111.8% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,728,000.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCHX stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.29. 424,853 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,622,558. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $44.95 and a 1-year high of $56.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.95. The firm has a market cap of $36.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.