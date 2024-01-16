Allworth Financial LP Sells 83,322 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Allworth Financial LP reduced its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,495,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,322 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP owned about 0.85% of Invesco Preferred ETF worth $38,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGX. Ambassador Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 168.3% in the first quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 148.9% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the second quarter worth $34,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the second quarter valued at $38,000.

Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,498,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,806,364. Invesco Preferred ETF has a one year low of $10.14 and a one year high of $12.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.10.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

