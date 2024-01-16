Allworth Financial LP Sells 9,547 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV)

Allworth Financial LP trimmed its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 220,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,547 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP owned about 0.22% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value worth $14,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 106,225.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,697,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,917,000 after acquiring an additional 6,691,163 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,333,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,919,000 after acquiring an additional 395,351 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the third quarter worth $217,162,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 2.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,310,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,920,000 after purchasing an additional 45,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 74.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,015,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,485,000 after buying an additional 861,146 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Stock Performance

VONV stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.53. 120,140 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 550,963. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a 12 month low of $62.92 and a 12 month high of $72.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.98. The company has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Announces Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Value

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a $0.4619 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

