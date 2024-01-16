AlphaMark Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,961 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CATY. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,968,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 9.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,708,830 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $165,970,000 after buying an additional 317,721 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 155.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 517,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,855,000 after acquiring an additional 315,042 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 186.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 450,623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,642,000 after acquiring an additional 293,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,016,193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $290,231,000 after acquiring an additional 267,075 shares during the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler cut shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.83.

Cathay General Bancorp Stock Performance

CATY opened at $42.03 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.49 and its 200 day moving average is $37.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.15. Cathay General Bancorp has a 12-month low of $27.24 and a 12-month high of $45.72.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $193.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.04 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Cathay General Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is 26.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Kim R. Bingham sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.42, for a total value of $224,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,849 shares in the company, valued at $1,565,989.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cathay General Bancorp

(Free Report)

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CATY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.