AlphaMark Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 18,721 Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 18,721 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Fulton Financial by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,082 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Fulton Financial by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 192,540 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,240,000 after buying an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 64,949 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 7.9% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,611 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Fulton Financial by 2.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,259 shares of the bank’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Fulton Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FULT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Fulton Financial from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Stephens cut shares of Fulton Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fulton Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.40.

Fulton Financial Stock Performance

Shares of FULT stock opened at $15.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Fulton Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $9.64 and a 52 week high of $17.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.77.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $274.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.75 million. On average, research analysts predict that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fulton Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. This is a positive change from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.08%.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FULT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.