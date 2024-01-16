AlphaMark Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kennametal during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Kennametal during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Kennametal by 88.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Kennametal during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Kennametal during the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000.

Shares of KMT stock opened at $24.07 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.80. Kennametal Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.08 and a fifty-two week high of $30.60.

Kennametal ( NYSE:KMT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. Kennametal had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 5.80%. The firm had revenue of $492.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Kennametal’s payout ratio is 54.05%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KMT. Barclays dropped their price objective on Kennametal from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Kennametal in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Kennametal from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Kennametal from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Kennametal from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.64.

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

