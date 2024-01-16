AlphaMark Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 4,484 Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COOP. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 55.1% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 95.0% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 54.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. 80.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mr. Cooper Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COOP opened at $61.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.43. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.54 and a 52-week high of $67.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.12 and a 200 day moving average of $57.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group ( NASDAQ:COOP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $574.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.03 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 26.88%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Shveta Mujumdar sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total value of $102,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,238.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total transaction of $1,515,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,736,511.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shveta Mujumdar sold 1,800 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total value of $102,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,238.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,800 shares of company stock worth $3,026,384 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COOP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. UBS Group started coverage on Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Compass Point boosted their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.63.

Mr. Cooper Group Profile

Mr. Cooper Group Inc engages in non-banking services for mortgage loans the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

Further Reading

