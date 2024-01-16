AlphaMark Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 4,642 Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Terex by 440.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Terex in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Terex during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Terex during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Terex in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Terex

In other Terex news, Director Andra Rush bought 1,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.31 per share, for a total transaction of $50,070.30. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,775 shares in the company, valued at $876,230.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Andra Rush purchased 1,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.31 per share, with a total value of $50,070.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 19,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,230.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Julie A. Beck bought 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.59 per share, with a total value of $50,149.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 66,353 shares in the company, valued at $3,025,033.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 34,730 shares of company stock valued at $1,716,344. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Terex from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Terex from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $73.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Terex from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

Terex Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:TEX opened at $56.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.57 and a 200 day moving average of $55.84. Terex Co. has a 1-year low of $41.89 and a 1-year high of $65.64.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Terex had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 35.61%. Terex’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Terex Co. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

Featured Articles

