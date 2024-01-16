AlphaMark Advisors LLC Invests $228,000 in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CADE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $46,972,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $20,697,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,324,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,646,000 after acquiring an additional 971,590 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $18,997,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 207.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 843,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,502,000 after acquiring an additional 568,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CADE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Cadence Bank from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Bank from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Bank from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Bank from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Cadence Bank from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.45.

Cadence Bank Price Performance

NYSE CADE opened at $27.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.04. Cadence Bank has a 52 week low of $16.95 and a 52 week high of $31.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.89.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.56. The business had revenue of $448.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.81 million. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 11.68%. Research analysts predict that Cadence Bank will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Cadence Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.53%.

About Cadence Bank

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

