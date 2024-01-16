AlphaMark Advisors LLC Invests $231,000 in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,433 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SouthState by 65.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,927,017 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $636,139,000 after buying an additional 3,528,828 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of SouthState by 166.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,017,648 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,778,000 after buying an additional 1,260,884 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of SouthState by 666.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,329,194 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,497,000 after buying an additional 1,155,800 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SouthState by 16.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,914,710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $645,762,000 after buying an additional 1,114,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of SouthState by 45.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,402,771 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $242,481,000 after buying an additional 1,066,192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Get SouthState alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens started coverage on shares of SouthState in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of SouthState from $72.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Raymond James lowered shares of SouthState from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SouthState in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

SouthState Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of SSB stock opened at $79.31 on Tuesday. SouthState Co. has a 12-month low of $59.51 and a 12-month high of $87.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.35 and a 200-day moving average of $73.73. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $573.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.70 million. SouthState had a net margin of 24.84% and a return on equity of 10.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SouthState Co. will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SouthState Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. SouthState’s payout ratio is 29.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SouthState news, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total transaction of $197,132.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,597,982.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total value of $197,132.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,597,982.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director G Ruffner Page, Jr. acquired 2,633 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.93 per share, for a total transaction of $181,492.69. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 76,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,294,582.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

About SouthState

(Free Report)

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SouthState Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SouthState and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.