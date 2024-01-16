AlphaMark Advisors LLC Invests $234,000 in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,770 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 2,670.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 93.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,109 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 378.7% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Uma Wilson sold 1,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $76,532.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,164. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 1,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.45, for a total value of $119,796.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,795,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,863,316. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Uma Wilson sold 1,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $76,532.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,164. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,569 shares of company stock valued at $349,890 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Stock Performance

UMB Financial stock opened at $78.80 on Tuesday. UMB Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $50.68 and a 12-month high of $92.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.74.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.26. UMB Financial had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The firm had revenue of $362.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.77 million. On average, research analysts forecast that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UMB Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is an increase from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is 20.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UMBF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Raymond James upgraded shares of UMB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $82.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UMB Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.40.

View Our Latest Research Report on UMB Financial

UMB Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.