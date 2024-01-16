AlphaMark Advisors LLC Invests $272,000 in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BDC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Belden by 88.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Belden during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Belden by 287.2% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Belden by 153.6% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of Belden by 403.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on BDC. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Belden from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Belden from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Fox Advisors lowered shares of Belden from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Belden in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.60.

Belden Stock Down 0.8 %

BDC stock opened at $72.44 on Tuesday. Belden Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.54 and a twelve month high of $99.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.24.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $626.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.00 million. Belden had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 10.16%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Belden Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Belden Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Belden’s payout ratio is presently 3.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Leah Tate acquired 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.53 per share, for a total transaction of $100,021.50. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 3,360 shares in the company, valued at $216,820.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Belden Company Profile

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

Featured Articles

