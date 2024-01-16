AlphaMark Advisors LLC Invests $284,000 in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,066 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of California Resources by 98.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,706,331 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $530,180,000 after purchasing an additional 5,815,039 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of California Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,101,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of California Resources by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,391,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $153,597,000 after acquiring an additional 811,120 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of California Resources by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,237,981 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $86,161,000 after acquiring an additional 791,762 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of California Resources by 292.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 853,136 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,161,000 after acquiring an additional 635,700 shares during the period. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get California Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CRC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of California Resources in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of California Resources in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of California Resources in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Bank of America downgraded shares of California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of California Resources in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.17.

California Resources Stock Performance

Shares of CRC opened at $51.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.02. California Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $34.02 and a 12-month high of $58.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.79.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $460.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.16 million. California Resources had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 16.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that California Resources Co. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

California Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is a positive change from California Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.90%.

About California Resources

(Free Report)

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for California Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.