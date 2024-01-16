AlphaMark Advisors LLC Makes New $252,000 Investment in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP grew its position in Atkore by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Atkore during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atkore by 93.3% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Atkore by 85.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Atkore by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 79,600 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total value of $11,999,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,113,291. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 79,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total transaction of $11,999,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,113,291. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 5,008 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.66, for a total value of $654,345.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,800,376.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,746 shares of company stock worth $12,672,194 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Atkore Stock Performance

Shares of Atkore stock opened at $149.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $143.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 2.17. Atkore Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.99 and a 12 month high of $165.69.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.51. Atkore had a net margin of 19.61% and a return on equity of 51.03%. The business had revenue of $870.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Atkore Inc. will post 14.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th.

Atkore Profile

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

