AlphaMark Advisors LLC Makes New $268,000 Investment in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,615 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UFPI. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in UFP Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in UFP Industries by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 457 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in UFP Industries by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 473 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 79.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at UFP Industries

In other news, CFO Michael R. Cole sold 1,000 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.63, for a total transaction of $102,630.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 182,368 shares in the company, valued at $18,716,427.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries Stock Performance

Shares of UFPI opened at $116.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 4.16. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.01 and a 1 year high of $128.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.52.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($0.03). UFP Industries had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UFP Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is 14.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on UFPI shares. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of UFP Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UFP Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson cut UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.60.

UFP Industries Profile

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

