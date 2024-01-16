AlphaMark Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMC. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,103,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $787,457,000 after acquiring an additional 272,913 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,226,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $550,481,000 after purchasing an additional 142,062 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 22.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,494,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $312,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,997 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,477,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 4.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,363,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,448,000 after purchasing an additional 107,793 shares in the last quarter. 82.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Commercial Metals news, SVP Stephen William Simpson sold 4,500 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Peter R. Matt purchased 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.30 per share, with a total value of $249,860.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,714,934.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen William Simpson sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.25.

Commercial Metals Price Performance

CMC opened at $49.96 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 4.12. Commercial Metals has a 52 week low of $39.85 and a 52 week high of $58.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.31.

Commercial Metals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 17th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.79%.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Featured Stories

