AlphaMark Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 9,855 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RDN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Radian Group by 575.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,765,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $282,110,000 after acquiring an additional 10,874,587 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Radian Group by 202.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,295,712 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,760,000 after buying an additional 2,204,335 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Radian Group by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,009,760 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $154,915,000 after buying an additional 2,195,362 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Radian Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,577,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Radian Group by 12.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,104,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $333,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710,552 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RDN opened at $28.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Radian Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.48 and a 12-month high of $29.24.

Radian Group ( NYSE:RDN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.25. Radian Group had a net margin of 50.66% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The company had revenue of $313.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Radian Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.20%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Radian Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Radian Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. The company operates through Mortgage and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting solutions.

