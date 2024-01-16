AlphaMark Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 13,868 Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,868 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 15,589 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,465 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,744,918 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,966,000 after acquiring an additional 21,981 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 97.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 20,568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 10,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 74,227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 9,363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE ASB opened at $20.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.07. Associated Banc-Corp has a 12 month low of $14.47 and a 12 month high of $24.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.02.

Associated Banc Increases Dividend

Associated Banc ( NYSE:ASB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. Associated Banc had a net margin of 18.25% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $575.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Associated Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Associated Banc

In other Associated Banc news, insider Tammy C. Stadler sold 14,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total value of $278,806.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,113,044.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Associated Banc news, insider Tammy C. Stadler sold 14,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total value of $278,806.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,113,044.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John A. Utz sold 14,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total transaction of $287,574.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,757,647.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,972 shares of company stock worth $915,203. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

