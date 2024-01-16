AlphaMark Advisors LLC Takes Position in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 321.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Hamilton Lane in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. State of Wyoming increased its position in Hamilton Lane by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Hamilton Lane during the third quarter worth approximately $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HLNE opened at $112.08 on Tuesday. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 12 month low of $62.47 and a 12 month high of $116.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 36.90 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.45.

Hamilton Lane ( NASDAQ:HLNE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.06). Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 25.61%. The business had revenue of $126.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.32 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.36%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HLNE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Hamilton Lane from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Hamilton Lane from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.67.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

