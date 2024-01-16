AlphaMark Advisors LLC Takes Position in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,888 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHOO. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Steven Madden in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,876,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Steven Madden by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,529,549 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $290,941,000 after acquiring an additional 648,822 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 374.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 740,066 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $24,185,000 after purchasing an additional 584,156 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,347,639 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,071,000 after purchasing an additional 563,607 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Steven Madden in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,660,000. Institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SHOO has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 30th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Steven Madden has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.86.

Steven Madden Trading Down 1.2 %

SHOO opened at $41.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.37. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $29.92 and a 1-year high of $44.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.16.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The textile maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. Steven Madden had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm had revenue of $552.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Steven Madden Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is presently 37.67%.

Steven Madden Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, First Cost, and Licensing segments.

Featured Articles

