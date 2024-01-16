AlphaMark Advisors LLC Takes Position in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Verra Mobility in the third quarter worth $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Verra Mobility by 1,035.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Verra Mobility during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Verra Mobility in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000.

Get Verra Mobility alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Verra Mobility in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Verra Mobility from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verra Mobility

In other news, CEO David Martin Roberts sold 193,252 shares of Verra Mobility stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total transaction of $3,907,555.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,370 shares in the company, valued at $11,492,441.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verra Mobility Price Performance

VRRM stock opened at $21.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 46.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.18. Verra Mobility Co. has a 12 month low of $14.30 and a 12 month high of $23.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $209.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.59 million. Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 47.96% and a net margin of 10.38%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verra Mobility Co. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Verra Mobility

(Free Report)

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Verra Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verra Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.