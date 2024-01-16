Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) Short Interest Up 20.0% in December

Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,160,000 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the December 15th total of 1,800,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 286,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.5 days. Approximately 9.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Alta Equipment Group Stock Down 2.3 %

Alta Equipment Group stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.93. The stock had a trading volume of 80,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,973. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.80 million, a P/E ratio of 53.29 and a beta of 1.65. Alta Equipment Group has a 12-month low of $8.76 and a 12-month high of $20.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.85.

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.16. Alta Equipment Group had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $466.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.06 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alta Equipment Group will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alta Equipment Group Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 22.87%. This is a positive change from Alta Equipment Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. Alta Equipment Group’s payout ratio is 109.53%.

Separately, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Alta Equipment Group from $22.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Ryan Greenawalt bought 8,611 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.05 per share, with a total value of $95,151.55. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 94,819 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,047,749.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Zachary E. Savas bought 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.74 per share, for a total transaction of $48,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 99,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $971,185.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 20.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Alta Equipment Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALTG. B. Riley Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 6,139,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,402,000 after purchasing an additional 139,000 shares during the period. Voss Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 13.5% during the third quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 2,701,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,580,000 after acquiring an additional 320,574 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 7.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,226,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,583,000 after acquiring an additional 149,709 shares during the last quarter. Mill Road Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Mill Road Capital Management LLC now owns 1,256,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,578,000 after acquiring an additional 359,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 5.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,180,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,237,000 after acquiring an additional 57,809 shares during the last quarter. 70.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alta Equipment Group Company Profile

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Material Handling and Construction Equipment. The company operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, earthmoving equipment, environmental processing equipment, and other material handling and construction equipment.

