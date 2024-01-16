Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Shares Acquired by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Free Report) by 33.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,049 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,936 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $3,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alteryx in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,132,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Alteryx by 68.1% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 17,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 7,153 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in Alteryx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,761,000. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in Alteryx by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 9,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alteryx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $480,000. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alteryx stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.35. 957,803 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,467,502. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -11.46 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.23. Alteryx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.92 and a 12-month high of $70.63.

Alteryx ( NYSE:AYX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.16. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 31.59% and a negative return on equity of 187.36%. The business had revenue of $232.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.24 million. Research analysts expect that Alteryx, Inc. will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on AYX. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Alteryx from $50.00 to $48.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler Companies boosted their price target on shares of Alteryx from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Alteryx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Alteryx in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alteryx in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.25.

Alteryx, Inc operates in analytic process automation business in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company's analytics platform enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, citizen data scientists, and data engineers.

