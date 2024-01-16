Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Shares Down 7.4%

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) dropped 7.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $24.01 and last traded at $24.13. Approximately 67,023 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 380,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.05.

AMRC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Roth Mkm upgraded Ameresco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Ameresco in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Ameresco from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, William Blair cut Ameresco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.62.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $335.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.05 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 3.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO George P. Sakellaris purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.66 per share, for a total transaction of $339,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 813,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,438,895.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ameresco news, CEO George P. Sakellaris acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.59 per share, with a total value of $451,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 793,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,930,134.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George P. Sakellaris acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.66 per share, with a total value of $339,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 813,720 shares in the company, valued at $18,438,895.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 70,000 shares of company stock worth $1,700,350. 41.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMRC. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 302.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the first quarter valued at $50,000. RFP Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 2,259.6% during the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the second quarter worth $77,000. 61.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, and Alternative Fuels segments. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

