América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its stake in shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,161,100 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 62,000 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.07% of América Móvil worth $37,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of América Móvil by 5.1% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,621 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in América Móvil by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 10,749 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in América Móvil by 3.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,406 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in América Móvil by 3.9% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,165 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of América Móvil by 2.5% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,014 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. 5.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

América Móvil Price Performance

América Móvil stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.38. 665,806 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,035,806. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.99. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $15.99 and a 12 month high of $23.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

América Móvil ( NYSE:AMX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $11.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.47 billion. América Móvil had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 8.55%. Equities research analysts expect that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of América Móvil from $21.00 to $22.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. HSBC raised América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of América Móvil from $20.50 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on América Móvil in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, América Móvil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

About América Móvil

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

