American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) Short Interest Down 10.9% in December

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,390,000 shares, a decline of 10.9% from the December 15th total of 1,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 371,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,476,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,343,000 after acquiring an additional 609,764 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in American Assets Trust by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,388,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,741,000 after purchasing an additional 310,320 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,170,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,172,000 after buying an additional 16,207 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 26.3% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,666,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,414,000 after buying an additional 346,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 77.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,638,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,466,000 after buying an additional 715,429 shares in the last quarter. 89.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Assets Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AAT shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on American Assets Trust from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Assets Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

American Assets Trust Price Performance

AAT traded down $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,063. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.61. American Assets Trust has a twelve month low of $16.04 and a twelve month high of $29.73.

American Assets Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 159.04%.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust ("REIT"), headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 55 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Washington, Oregon, Texas and Hawaii.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.