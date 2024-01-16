American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Stock Holdings Increased by Alaska Permanent Fund Corp

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp owned approximately 0.10% of American Financial Group worth $9,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFG. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in American Financial Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,133,000 after buying an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 50,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,610,000 after buying an additional 2,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,617 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

In other American Financial Group news, Director Amy Y. Murray sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.15, for a total value of $100,427.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 909 shares in the company, valued at $107,398.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other American Financial Group news, Director Amy Y. Murray sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.15, for a total value of $100,427.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 909 shares in the company, valued at $107,398.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William W. Verity sold 2,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.26, for a total value of $273,471.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,257,558.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,539 shares of company stock worth $423,267 over the last 90 days. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AFG. Citigroup boosted their price objective on American Financial Group from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on American Financial Group from $140.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on American Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.00.

Shares of AFG stock traded down $1.86 on Tuesday, reaching $116.97. 153,445 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,567. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.22 and a 12-month high of $142.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $115.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.58.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.02). American Financial Group had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 22.85%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.95%.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

