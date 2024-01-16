American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Sold by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. cut its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 152,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,762,000 after purchasing an additional 19,822 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 27,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,909,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 74.6% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,129,000 after purchasing an additional 12,359 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 74,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,703,000 after purchasing an additional 5,254 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AWK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of American Water Works from $147.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Water Works

In other news, Director Michael Marberry bought 3,786 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $130.20 per share, for a total transaction of $492,937.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,459 shares in the company, valued at $971,161.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Water Works Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AWK opened at $132.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $131.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.25. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.25 and a 52 week high of $162.59.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be issued a $0.7075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.71%.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Further Reading

