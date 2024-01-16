Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:AEBZY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:AEBZY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a drop of 23.2% from the December 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi Stock Up 2.0 %
Shares of OTCMKTS AEBZY opened at $0.90 on Tuesday. Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi has a fifty-two week low of $0.41 and a fifty-two week high of $0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.74.
