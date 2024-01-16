Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:AEBZY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:AEBZY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a drop of 23.2% from the December 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS AEBZY opened at $0.90 on Tuesday. Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi has a fifty-two week low of $0.41 and a fifty-two week high of $0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.74.

About Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi

Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, bottling, distribution, and sale of beer, malt, and non-alcoholic beverages in Turkey and internationally. It operates in two segments, Beer Group and Soft Drinks. The company is also involved in the production, bottling, distribution, and sale of carbonated and low alcoholic beverages, water, fruit juice concentrates, purees and fresh fruit, and carbonated soft drinks under the Coca-Cola Company trademark.

