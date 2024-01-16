Analysts Set Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Target Price at $104.18

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $106.09.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho upgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $96.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday. TheStreet cut Chesapeake Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Citigroup upgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com cut Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd.
Shares of CHK opened at $82.87 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.11. The company has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. Chesapeake Energy has a fifty-two week low of $69.68 and a fifty-two week high of $93.12.
Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.52. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 49.82%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.25%.
Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.
