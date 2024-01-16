Analysts Set Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) PT at $182.43

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $182.43.

JLL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $167.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $222.00 to $173.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 61.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.0% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 78.7% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortress Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 6.1% in the third quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $173.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 52-week low of $119.46 and a 52-week high of $191.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.87 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $168.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.31.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 1.11%. Equities research analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, tenant representation, property management, advisory, and consulting services; and capital market services, such as equity and debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

