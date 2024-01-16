Analysts Set Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) Price Target at $9.80

Shares of Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the four ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.80.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LTRX shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Lantronix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Lantronix from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th.

LTRX stock opened at $6.21 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.81. The company has a market capitalization of $231.38 million, a P/E ratio of -24.84 and a beta of 2.14. Lantronix has a 52-week low of $3.52 and a 52-week high of $6.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $33.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.50 million. Lantronix had a negative net margin of 6.96% and a negative return on equity of 11.81%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lantronix will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Lantronix by 8.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,254,718 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,583,000 after purchasing an additional 97,188 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Lantronix in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lantronix in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lantronix during the third quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Lantronix by 2,340.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,889 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 13,320 shares during the last quarter. 37.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lantronix, Inc provides solutions for video surveillance, infotainment systems, and intelligent substations infrastructure in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT System Solutions, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; Embedded IoT Modules, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and Software and Engineering Services offers SaaS platform that enables customers to deploy, monitor, manage, and automate across their global deployments through a single platform login.

