Analysts Set Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Target Price at $203.29

Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $205.50.

ZS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Zscaler from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Barclays upgraded shares of Zscaler from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $176.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, November 28th.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Zscaler

Zscaler Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $230.77 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $205.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.84. Zscaler has a 1-year low of $84.93 and a 1-year high of $233.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -198.94 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 27th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.18. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 21.39%. The firm had revenue of $496.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.47) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zscaler

In other Zscaler news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.75, for a total value of $1,108,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,528,449.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.90, for a total value of $10,829,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,511,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,235,523,972.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.75, for a total transaction of $1,108,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,528,449.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 150,692 shares of company stock valued at $30,307,321 in the last quarter. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zscaler

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.